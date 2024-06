Parliament has been convened for a special sitting next week, the Parliament media unit said.

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena requested all Members of Parliament to attend the Special Sitting of Parliament on Tuesday the 02 of July 2024.

The special sitting has been convened in pursuance of Standing Order No. 16 of the Standing Orders of the Parliament.

The Parliament media unit said the special sitting has been requested by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. (Colombo Gazette)