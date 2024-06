India and Sri Lanka discuss recent developments in bilateral relations

India and Sri Lanka, Tuesday, discussed recent developments in their bilateral relations.

The discussion took place between Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and ri Lanka’s new High Commissioner to India Kshenuka D. Senewiratne.

“Pleased to meet Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner Kshenuka D. Senewiratne today. Discussed recent developments in our bilateral relations, including my visit to Colombo. Wish her a successful tenure,” Jaishankar said on X.

Jaishankar was in Sri Lanka recently where he commissioned the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre built with a USD 6 million grant from India.

This includes a centre at Navy Headquarters in Colombo, a sub-centre in Hambantota and unmanned installations at Galle, Arugambay, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kallarawa, Point Pedro and Mollikulam.

Jaishankar also discussed the progress of all ongoing Indian projects in Sri Lanka and preliminary arrangements for a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the island. (Colombo Gazette)