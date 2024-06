Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP Sathasivam Viyalendiran took oaths as the State Minister of Trade and Environment.

He took oaths before President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the Gotabaya Rajapaksa regime he was the State Minister of Backward Rural Areas Development and Promotion of Domestic Animal Husbandry and Minor Economic Crop Cultivation. (Colombo Gazette)