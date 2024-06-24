Fashion Bug Partners with Livstick to Elevate Customer Gifting Experience in Sri Lanka

Fashion Bug, one of Sri Lanka’s leading fashion and lifestyle chains, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Livstick, a pioneering company that enriches the gifting experience through personalized video messages. This collaboration aims to enhance the emotional connection between gift-givers and recipients, bringing a new dimension of personalization to customers across Sri Lanka.

Whether purchasing in-store or online, Fashion Bug customers can now include a private video message with their gifts, making the experience truly unique and memorable. For gift cards, Livstick utilizes a QR code printed on the card, enabling the recipient to view the personal video message. In-store buyers receive a paper card with a unique QR code to accompany their gift. Online shoppers can integrate their video messages directly through the Fashion Bug website, ensuring the recipient receives instructions on how to access the video message upon receiving their gift.

Olivier Adler, Founder of Livstick, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Fashion Bug, a brand that shares our commitment to quality and innovation. By combining Livstick’s cutting-edge technology with Fashion Bug’s extensive retail network, we can offer customers in Sri Lanka a deeply personal and emotionally enriching gifting experience.”

This partnership is set to bring several benefits to both brands and customers. For Fashion Bug, it enhances brand awareness and customer retention by tapping into the emotional aspects of gifting. Customers, both buyers and recipients, will enjoy a personalized gifting experience that triggers positive emotions and strengthens their connection to the brand.

Livstick, was incubated by LVMH and has been transforming the gifting landscape since 2015. By offering innovative solutions that allow customers to add a personal touch to their gifts, Livstick technology is used by some of the world’s best brands, including Acqua di Parma, Sephora, Marks & Spencer, Hennessy, Versace, Carrefour, Moet & Chandon, Tissot, Jo Malone, Lindt, Fortnum & Mason, and over 50 more brands worldwide. With a presence in 140 countries and available in over 25 languages, Livstick is revolutionizing the way people experience gifting.

Shabier Subian, Director of Fashion Bug, shared his thoughts on the partnership: “At Fashion Bug, we are always looking for ways to innovate and add value to our customers’ experiences. Partnering with Livstick allows us to offer a unique and personalized touch to our products, aligning perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional quality and service. We believe this collaboration will significantly enhance the way our customers in Sri Lanka experience gifting, making each gift more special and memorable.”

Established in 1994 in the hill town of Bandarawela, Fashion Bug has grown into a leading fashion and lifestyle brand with 14 retail outlets island-wide. Guided by adaptive and future-ready second-generation leadership and powered by over 1250 associates, Fashion Bug continues to provide lifestyle experiences in a fast-progressing, high-demand retail market. The brand is known for introducing benchmarked international and local fashion labels and lifestyle trends to Sri Lankan consumers, drawing on extensive industry experience and a strong customer-centric approach.

With this new partnership with Livstick, Fashion Bug continues to innovate and provide unparalleled customer experiences. By integrating Livstick’s video messaging technology, Fashion Bug ensures that every gift from their stores is not just a product but a cherished memory, making every occasion special for their customers in Sri Lanka.