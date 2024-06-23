Navy detains 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lankan Navy detained 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen on Sunday for fishing in Sri Lankan waters near Neduntheevu, according to the Rameswaram Fisherman Association.

The fishermen, who had set out from Tamil Nadu on Saturday, were intercepted, and three boats belonging to fishermen from Thangachimadam were seized.

amil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on June 19 sent a letter to Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar, urging for the swift release of all fishermen and their boats detained by Sri Lanka. He pointed out that four fishermen from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai District were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on a previous Tuesday.

“Such incidents disrupt the livelihoods of fishermen and instill a ‘sense of fear’ and ‘uncertainty’ among the entire fishing community,” the chief minister said.

In another incident earlier this year, 19 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were released and sent to Chennai via an Air India flight from Colombo.

They were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 6 for crossing the maritime border. These fishermen included nine from Mayiladuthurai, four from Pudukottai, and six from Karaikal in Puducherry. They had gone fishing in two boats.

The families of the detained fishermen have urged both the central and state governments to take action for their release. The continual arrests have been a significant concern for the fishing communities of Tamil Nadu, affecting both their daily lives and livelihoods. (The Times of India)