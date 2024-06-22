Tourist attractions to be established in wetlands in southern Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is to establish tourist attractions in over 1000 acres of wetlands in the south of the country.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the tourist attractions will be established in Deduwa near Lunu ganga, in Bentota, which was also the residence of prominent architect the late Geoffrey Bawa.

“As you proceed, you will encounter more wetlands in Akurala that need preservation. Many wetlands will be preserved. Some will also feature eco-friendly tourism. Certainly, that is an area of focus. This is just a part of what we are doing in eco-tourism and wetlands,” the President said.

The President expressed these views while speaking at the closing ceremony of the inaugural WLI Asia Oceania Conference 2024 at Water’s Edge Hotel, in Battaramulla.

“We are discussing another 1000 acres near Horton Place to create another tourist area. Sri Lanka will identify and certainly start safeguarding these areas, such as those essential for eco-tourism and wetlands,” the President said.

The President said Sri Lanka is also promoting the concept of the tropical belt and within the tropical belt lie wetlands, and savannas that are crucial areas for combating climate change.

“They are mainly located in the tropical belt. So, why not save them all? Or do our best to preserve them? Look at the Amazon. The Amazon is disappearing. What should we do in Africa? Consider all these things, whether wetlands, forests, or grasslands. Let’s determine how many of them can hold commercial value, not for profit-driven ventures, but as part of the environmental movement. Who is willing to invest money in this cause? Because it’s unlikely that much money will come from the developed world right now,” he said.

The President said at present most of the money is probably going to places like Ukraine or Gaz. (Colombo Gazette)