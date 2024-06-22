President orders report over delay to reconstruct bombed church

President Ranil Wickremesinghe ordered a report over the delay to reconstruct the Zion Church in Batticaloa which was bombed on Easter Sunday in 2019.

The President visited the Zion Church in Batticaloa, Saturday, to inspect the on-going restoration work after it was damaged in the Easter Sunday bombing.

During his visit, the President engaged in a discussion with the Senior Pastor at Zion Church, Rev. Roshan Mahesan.

The President inquired about the delays in the renovation work and instructed officials to provide an immediate report on the matter.

President Wickremesinghe directed Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, to ensure that the repairs are promptly completed using provisions from the Presidential Secretariat.

Additionally, the President instructed the Army Commander to provide the support of the Sri Lanka Army for the renovations.

Governor of the Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman and State Minister S. Viyalendran were also present on this occasion. (Colombo Gazette)