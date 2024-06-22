MAC Cosmetics debuts flagship store in Sri Lanka

MAC lovers rejoice as Exclusive Lines proudly announces the arrival of the world’s leading professional makeup brand in the heart of Sri Lanka. MAC, a flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., is set to revolutionise the beauty landscape of Sri Lanka with its iconic products and immersive retail experience.

Originated in Toronto, Canada in 1984, MAC has received love from makeup enthusiasts worldwide, establishing its presence in over 100 countries/territories. After delighting patrons online through Exclusive Lines for two years, MAC is now poised to bring its magic to life in Sri Lanka exclusively through Exclusive Lines, recently opening its physical retail stores at Level 1, One Galle Face Mall, Colombo and Beauty & Luxe by Exclusive Lines, Colombo City Centre.

Exclusive Lines with its distinguished legacy spanning nearly four decades in fragrances, cosmetics, and skincare, stands as the exclusive retailer of MAC in Sri Lanka. As a member of the esteemed Pee Bee Group of Companies, Exclusive Lines is dedicated to excellence, catering to the diverse needs of customers across the Sri Lankan market.

“Celebrating the launch of MAC Cosmetics in Sri Lanka is a significant milestone for us. As a brand dedicated to inclusivity, diversity, and innovation, we are excited to introduce our iconic products and immersive retail experience to Sri Lanka’s vibrant beauty scene. This isn’t just a store; it’s a destination for consumers to express their creativity and create their own makeup looks and styles. We are offering a unique experience that only M·A·C can provide,” said Karen Thompson, Brand Director, MAC Cosmetics India.Commenting on the milestone, Apsara Hiru Surtani, Head of Strategy & Corporate Development – Beauty at Exclusive Lines expressed, “The opening of the MAC Cosmetics flagship retail store in Sri Lanka is a much-anticipated event for Exclusive Lines. This marks a momentous occasion not only for MAC but also for Exclusive Lines as we continue our dedicated efforts to introduce premium international beauty brands to the Sri Lankan market.”

The new premium design features an open and inviting floorplan, showcasing the latest MAC product innovations at NEW + NOW! testing stations, along with M·A·C Trend stations that allow consumers to sample their favourite makeup trends using M·A·C products.

MAC has been at the forefront of pioneering the future of beauty retail, with its innovative retail concept piloted across various locations globally. Continuing the legacy, MAC aims to provide an unparalleled shopping experience for consumers in Sri Lanka, welcoming people of All Ages, All Races, and All Genders to explore a diverse lineup of products that cater to all skin tones.