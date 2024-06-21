Catholic Church accuses Sirisena of being politically bankrupt

The Catholic Church accused former President Maithripala Sirisena of being politically bankrupt.

National Catholic Mass Communications Director, Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha said that Sirisena was making false allegations to coverup his own political bankruptcy.

Sirisena had earlier alleged that financial aid received to assist the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks had not been utilised for its purpose.

He urged the church to make public a statement of accounts on the funds collected.

Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha said that over Rs. 500 million of financial aid received to assist the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks had been utilised.

He also said that in the Bible there is a teaching “when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing”.

Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha it is for that reason that secrecy is maintained when distributing the funds. (Colombo Gazette)