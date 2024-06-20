Sri Lanka reiterates opposition to UN evidence-gathering mechanism

Sri Lanka reiterated its opposition to the UN evidence-gathering mechanism established by HRC resolution 46/1 and extended by resolution 51/1.

The Sri Lanka delegation in Geneva told the UN Human Rights Council at the ongoing 56th Session that the evidence-gathering mechanism is unhelpful and only serves to divide and further polarize communities in Sri Lanka, with no tangible benefit.

“It also prejudges the commitment of domestic legal processes. It is a drain on scarce resources of Member States,” the Sri Lanka delegation said.

Sri Lanka said it continues to address and strengthen ongoing efforts to promote post conflict reconciliation and human rights through domestic processes established within the constitutional framework.

“Consultations on the draft Truth, Unity, and Reconciliation Commission bill continues, allowing ample time for public input before it is tabled in Parliament. Several consultations have taken place with stakeholders including Members of Parliament representing all political parties including the Northern and the Eastern Provinces and civil society,” the Sri Lanka delegation said.

Sri Lanka also said that demonstrating significant public trust in the Office on Missing Persons (OMP), 5,556 out of 6,025 complainants appeared before the OMP. By April 2024, the OMP traced 16 missing persons, confirming 11 alive, 1 deceased, with 4 cases pending before the Court. Further, 1,709 families received Certificates of Absence (CoA), with the validity extended until 2028. The OMP collaborates with the ICRC to obtain technical assistance in data collection, protection and management and legal and forensic expertise.

“The challenging human rights situations throughout the world must be assessed with impartiality, non-selectivity, objectivity and avoiding double standards in keeping with the founding principles of this Council. Sri Lanka strongly opposes arbitrary and unilateral action which is contrary to these principles. Exceeding the mandate given by Member States to the OHCHR and politicization could lead to erosion of confidence in the work of the OHCHR,” the Sri Lanka delegation said.

Sri Lanka noted that an important aspect of the Government´s economic recovery is the targeted measures towards the poor and vulnerable communities in order to ensure their wellbeing through the provision of essential supplies. This is reflected in the social safety nets initiatives including the Aswesuma cash transfer programme and through several other social welfare measures.

Sri Lanka also welcomed the progress reported by China at the recent 4th cycle of its UPR review. We note the enormous progress made by China in uplifting the lives of the Chinese people which enhances the meaningful realization of their economic, social, civil and political rights.

Sri Lanka remains an active participant in the multilateral framework and will continue to work with international partners to enhance the quality of life of all its peoples. (Colombo Gazette)