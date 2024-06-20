The National Peoples Power (NPP) claims over 100 MPs have sought vehicle permits from Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Former MP Nalinda Jayatissa said that 116 MPs have signed a document and submitted it to the Speaker seeking vehicle permits.

He said the MPs are requesting for the permit to sell it outside and not get vehicles for themselves.

Jayatissa alleged that MPs from the Government and opposition are among those who have sought the vehicle permits.

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe had told Parliament last year that no Member of Parliament has requested the Ministry of Finance to grant duty-free vehicle permits.

Semasinghe had stated that no MP of the current Parliament had submitted any sort of request to the Finance Ministry pertaining to the granting of duty-free vehicle licences or allowing for such imports. (Colombo Gazette)