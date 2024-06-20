Fonseka launches indirect assault on Sajith in Parliament

Former Army Commander and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Chairman Sarath Fonseka launched an indirect assault on Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in Parliament, Thursday.

Fonseka said that there was an attempt by the opposition to prevent him from speaking in Parliament.

The Former Army Commander said that when he sought time to speak in Parliament, he was asked by the Chief Opposition Whip if he will support Premadasa at the elections.

He said the Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella had also been advised not to give him time to speak.

Fonseka said that he was eventually given time to speak with State support.

Without mentioning Premadasa’s name, Fonseka said that one person in the opposition speaks for 30 minutes at every Parliament session.

He also noted that one cannot be a Presidential candidate purely because he is a party leader or a son of a former President.

The SJB MP said that he is in Parliament as a public representative.

Fonseka urged the public to be wise when deciding who their next President will be.

The Former Army Commander is likely to contest the upcoming Presidential elections as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Kiriella later responded saying Premadasa does not speak in Parliament by force but after seeking approval from the chair.

He also said that Premadasa, as the Leader of the Opposition, has some privileges. (Colombo Gazette)