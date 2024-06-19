Sister City Project proposed between Colombo and Rio de Janeiro

A Sister City Project has been proposed between the Municipal Council of Colombo in Sri Lanka and the Municipal Council of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federative Republic of Brazil Sumith Dassanayake had a constructive discussion with the Acting Vice President of the Permanent Committee on International Relations of the Municipal Council of Rio de Janeiro, Councilor Eliseu Kessler and the Secretary of the Civil House of the Municipal Secretariat Lucas Padiha at the Pedro Ernesto Palace (Municipal Council) of Rio de Janeiro with a view to fostering relations at Municipal Council levels between Brazil and Sri Lanka. T

his discussion took place during the Sri Lankan Ambassador’s official visit to Rio de Janeiro.

The discussion centered on the establishment of a Sister City Project between the Municipal Council of Colombo in Sri Lanka and the Municipal Council of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The Acting Chair of the Permanent Committee on International Relations assured to submit a proposal for Sister City Project, expeditiously, and get the approval from the Municipal Council of Rio de Janeiro in the month of August 2024.

Ambassador Sumith Dassanayake and Councilor Eliseu Kessler had a joint press briefing at the end of the official meeting.

The Councilor Kessler stated that the visit of the Ambassador is historical as this is the first ever visit by a Sri Lankan envoy to Rio Municipal Council. He expressed confidence that with this visit, relations between Sri Lanka and Rio de Janeiro will take a new direction.

Ambassador Dassanayake highlighted areas of cooperation which could be further elevated between Sri Lanka and Brazil vis-à-vis Trade, Tourism and Investments.. He also invited Brazilian entrepreneurs and tourists to make use of the unique experience and opportunities available for them in Sri Lanka.

The Municipal Chamber of Rio de Janeiro was established in 1567 during the Portuguese era and the International Relations Department of Rio de Janeiro was established in 1979. At present, the population of the Municipal Council is 7 Million.

Counsellor (Commercial) of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Brasilia Chathurika Perera and Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Rio de Janeiro Dr. Sohaku Bastos associated with the Ambassador at the meeting.