Jaishankar to assert India’s strong support to Sri Lanka during visit

The Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will assert India’s strongest support to Sri Lanka, when he undertakes an official visit to Colombo on Thursday.

During this visit, the External Affairs Minister of India is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The visiting Indian External Affairs Minister and his delegation will also have a meeting with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Jaishankar will be accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs of India. (Colombo Gazette)