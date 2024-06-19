Core Group calls for safeguarding of judicial independence in Sri Lanka

The Core Group on Sri Lanka has called for for safeguarding of judicial independence in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Core Group comprising Canada, Malawi, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the United Kingdom and the United States, told the UN Human Rights Council at its ongoing 56th Session, there needs to be transparency of the country’s legal institutions.

The statement was delivered by the UK’s Human Rights Ambassador, Rita French.

“Thank you for your recent report on accountability for enforced disappearances in Sri Lanka which highlights longstanding impunity for human rights violations. We call on the government to engage with its recommendations to address the suffering caused by enforced disappearances and its impact on all communities,” she said.

The Core Group said that it is crucial that any new legislation developed and implemented by Sri Lanka, including legislation relating to counter-terrorism and online safety, fulfils its human rights obligations, including protecting freedom of expression for all.

”We stress the need to safeguard judicial independence and the independence and transparency of the country’s legal institutions. While we welcome the release of land from the High Security zone in Jaffna, we remain concerned by ongoing reports of tensions related to land seizures in the north and east of Sri Lanka and by reports of arbitrary arrests, irregular searches, and ill-treatment in detention during police operations,” the Core Group said.

The Group urged the Government to ensure that transitional justice mechanisms are independent, inclusive, impartial, transparent, and meet the expectations of affected communities. (Colombo Gazette)