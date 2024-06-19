CID investigates model and actress Piumi Hansamali

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has launched an investigation into popular model and actress Piumi Hansamali.

The CID obtained approval from the Maligakanda Magistrate to obtain the records of 19 bank accounts belonging to Hansamali.

It was reported that the investigation was launched following allegations that Hansamali has acquired substantial properties through organized crime.

Accordingly, the CID is to investigate the accounts in 8 leading banks in Sri Lanka.

It was alleged that Hansamali had acquired a Range Rover valued at Rs. 80 million and a residential property worth Rs. 148 million in Colombo, through organized criminal activities. (Colombo Gazette)