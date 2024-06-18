World Bank appoints David Sislen as Country Director for Sri Lanka

The World Bank has appointed David Sislen as Country Director for Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

David will assume the responsibilities of Country Director for Maldives and Sri Lanka from the World Bank’s sub-regional office in Kathmandu.

During a reception event upon his arrival, Finance Minister Barshaman Pun expressed his optimism regarding David’s tenure as the new Country Director. He also conveyed confidence that David’s leadership would successfully build upon the efforts initiated during the tenure of the outgoing Country Director Faris Hadad-Zervos, fostering further cooperation.

Finance Minister Pun expressed his pleasure in welcoming David to Nepal on the eve of the World Bank Group’s International Development Association (IDA-21) meeting, scheduled to commence on Tuesday. He noted that the relationship between Nepal and the World Bank had significantly strengthened during the term of outgoing Country Director Faris.

Before this appointment, Sislen served as the Practice Manager for Urban and Disaster Risk Management for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank. He holds Master’s degrees in Economics from Johns Hopkins University and Geography from Macalester College (USA), and has extensive experience addressing infrastructure, urban development, and decentralized service delivery across Europe, Latin America, Africa, East Asia, and the Pacific. (Agencies)