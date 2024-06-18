Mount Lavinia Hotel celebrates Wellness and Wellbeing with Sunset Yoga Event

In the spirit of wellness and wellbeing, Mount Lavinia Hotel is thrilled to announce a special Sunset Yoga session with Yoga Alliance Certified instructor Shabna.

This unique event, aimed at promoting a balanced and healthy lifestyle through yoga, mindfulness, and breathwork, will take place on Saturday, 29 June 2024, from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM at the picturesque Paradise Beach. The serene session will be followed by a delightful Sundown High Tea at the Governor’s Terrace.

Shabna, an esteemed instructor known for her transformative practices, will guide participants through a rejuvenating journey of mindfulness, meditation and yoga asana. This hour-long session promises to bring inner peace and revitalisation as the day transitions into a tranquil evening.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Saturday, 29 June 2024, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: Paradise Beach, Mount Lavinia Hotel

Paradise Beach, Mount Lavinia Hotel Price LKR4500 inclusive of High tea and Yoga session

Followed by: Sundown High Tea at the Governor’s Terrace

Reserve Your Spot Today:

Call Shabna: 0777880291

Call Shahnaz: 0773112399

Mount Lavinia Hotel’s COO, Mr Anura Dewapura, shared his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are delighted to host this Sunset Yoga session with Shabna. At Mount Lavinia Hotel, we are committed to promoting holistic wellness and encouraging our guests to embrace a balanced lifestyle. This event is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to unwind, nourish their body and soul, and experience tranquility in a beautiful setting, also if you need some rejuvenation and consistently enhance your wellbeing and inspire a healthier, more balanced lifestyle, our Le Lily Spa overlooking the ocean is also available with treatments that promises revitalisation to mind, body and soul.”

In addition, Le Lily Spa on Paradise Beach at the Mount Lavinia Hotel is thrilled to announce a special promotion dedicated to honouring wellness and a healthy lifestyle. On June 29th and 30th, customers can enjoy a 25% discount on all relaxation and wellness treatments. This exclusive offer provides an excellent opportunity to experience a range of rejuvenating services designed to promote tranquility and revitalisation. Whether you’re seeking to unwind or rejuvenate, Le Lily Spa invites you to book your appointment and indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience. Join in embracing wellness and enhancing your mind, body, and spirit with exceptional treatments.

Living well is a dream shared by people around the globe. Recognising the importance of this universal aspiration, Mount Lavinia Hotel is proud to celebrate Global Wellness Month. With the inspiring slogan, “One day can change your whole life,” Global Wellness is dedicated to raising awareness about living well and motivating individuals to lead healthier lives.

This international stance aims to:

Recognise the value of our lives

Pause and reflect, even if for just one day

Be free from the stress of everyday life and bad habits

Make peace with ourselves

Raise awareness about living well and increase motivation for the remaining 364 days of the year

Mount Lavinia Hotel invites you to join for an evening of tranquility and elegance. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to unwind, connect with nature, and embrace holistic wellness. Reserve your spot today for an unforgettable experience that promises to nourish your body, mind, and soul. Join us for an evening that promises to enhance your wellbeing and inspire a healthier, more balanced lifestyle

For more information and to book your place, please contact Shabna: 0777880291 or Shahnaz: 0773112399 or to book the spa please call 2711 711.

About Mount Lavinia Hotel

Nestled along the scenic rocky promontory overlooking the ocean, Mount Lavinia Hotel embodies a rich historical legacy and offers unparalleled hospitality in Sri Lanka. As a premier heritage establishment, we seamlessly blend cherished traditions with contemporary vibrancy to create extraordinary experiences for our guests.

Our Story

Mount Lavinia Hotel stands as a beacon of unassuming luxury and timeless elegance, where the past gracefully meets the present. Originally a governor’s mansion from 1864, this enchanting property echoes with the whispers of Ceylon’s historical legacy, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the essence of authentic Sri Lankan hospitality.