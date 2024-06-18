Driving the Future of Transportation: BYD Title Sponsor for EV Motor Show 2024

John Keells CG Auto (Pvt) Ltd (JKCG Auto), the joint venture between John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH), Sri Lanka’s largest conglomerate listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange and CG Global headquartered in Dubai, partnered with the Asia Exhibition & Convention (Pvt) Ltd. to announce BYD as the Title Sponsor for the highly anticipated EV Motor Show 2024.

Scheduled to be held at the BMICH from June 28th to 30th is expected to significantly influence the local EV market by raising awareness while highlighting the advancements of EV technology that can be leveraged to redefine Sri Lanka’s long-term vision for sustainable transportation.

“Considering the significant economic and environmental benefits, it’s crucial that we integrate EVs more seriously into our transport ecosystem. Our partnership with BYD is designed to integrate the global eco-conscious trends in Sri Lanka. We are committed to setting new benchmarks in the transportation industry by developing essential infrastructure, leveraging our properties across the island. Additionally, our collaboration with our principal in China ensures a continuous flow of cutting-edge technology and expertise,” commented Charitha Subasinghe, President – Retail, John Keells Group.

Playing a pivotal role in the adoption of electric vehicles in Sri Lanka, JKCG Auto will support early adopters in transitioning to the NEV ecosystem. The subsidiary will leverage its ties with JKH to develop the necessary charging infrastructure across the island.

“Our collaboration with JKH underscores our unwavering support and trust in the Sri Lankan economy. By introducing cutting-edge NEV solutions and fostering sustainable transportation, we aim to contribute to a long-term vision for environmental sustainability and economic resilience. This partnership with BYD and the EV Motor Show 2024 is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our belief in the potential of the Sri Lankan market to lead in the adoption of eco-friendly technologies,” CG Corp Global Managing Director, Nirvana K Chaudhary said.

“Our collaboration with the EV Motor Show 2024 underscores our commitment to developing Sri Lanka’s EV ecosystem. We are excited to showcase advanced new energy vehicles including electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that reflect our long-term vision for a sustainable future. This event marks a significant milestone in our efforts to build a supportive infrastructure for electric vehicles in Sri Lanka,” commented Charith Panditharatne, General Manager of JKCG Auto.

Moreover, JKCG commissioned a state-of-the-art service center dedicated to BYD NEVs. The facility will provide essential services and support to customers, ensuring their vehicles remain in optimal condition.

John Keells CG Auto (Private) Limited (JKCG) is a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, having entered the automotive industry in 2023. JKCG Auto is the authorized distributor of BYD passenger vehicles, parts, and services in Sri Lanka, committed to building customer confidence in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and setting new standards for NEVs while supporting the development of an ecosystem for EVs in Sri Lanka.