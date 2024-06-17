Live sex video racket linked to Chinese company busted in Sri Lanka

A live sex video racket linked to a Chinese company has been busted in Sri Lanka, local media reported.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Police have busted a large-scale racket involving the sale of live-streaming sex videos to a suspected Chinese company.

The Piliyandala police arrested two couples residing in a rented house in the Batakettara in Piliyandala in connection with the incident.

During questioning, it was revealed that the couples had moved into the house last March after residing in the Kollupitiya area.

Another couple was also present at the time of the Police raid, and investigations have revealed their direct involvement in the racket.

Investigations further revealed that the company had allegedly paid an amount ranging from Rs. 50,000 to 100,000 per video, depending on the quality and the performance.

The suspects, aged 22, 23, 26 and 27, were remanded after being produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s court. (Colombo Gazette)