How economic crisis has offered a ‘historic opportunity’  

First, Team Ranil had claimed that the incumbent would be a ‘national candidate’ in the presidential polls due by mid-October. Since then, President Ranil Wickremesinghe himself has declared that the polls will decide the country’s success or failure.

According to him, if the people are satisfied with his government’s policies and programmes for economic revival, they can support it – meaning his candidature in the presidential polls. Or, else, they will face the consequences of living in a country with a collapsed economy, struggling to supply essential items like medicines and fertilizer, and experience long queues for fuel and gas.

In effect, was Ranil cursing the nation with another economic crisis, the like of which had thrown out the otherwise popularly-elected President Gotabaya Raapaksa and catapulted him to power, instead? Or, was has he boldly taken up his kind of economic reforms as the only course for the nation’s recovery, even if over time, and that his two acknowledged contestants have an alternate model or models to offer?

It is true that beggars are not choosers and Sri Lanka, at the height of the economic crisis, did not have any option but to accept IMF’s condition. Does it automatically mean that his rivals will not follow the reformist past, especially when neither of them has said so?

If anything, early on, JVP’s Anura Kumara Dissanayake even declared that if elected President he would talk to the IMF, but would re-negotiate the terms and conditions, now accepted by the incumbent. SJB’s Sajith Premadasa has been vociferous in criticising every reformist step of his one-time UNP boss. He too has not come up with an alternate model.

But there are greater expectations that Sajith, between the two, would have a better working model to offer than Anura. That however does not mean that neither has any – which is what Ranil now implies.

Put on the defensive

An answer to the question whether the two of them, or at least one of them, had a functional post-reforms economic model would have become known if only Sajith and Anura had conducted their promised economic debate for a national audience. Of course, there would have been no instantaneous winner and loser in this debate as if it were for a school annual day function, but the outcome would have been known in the presidential poll, all the same.

In the melee, what most observers missed out on the occasion was that it still left Ranil and his current package out of the reckoning. That put Ranil and his economic model one step above the other two. He however said that he was willing to debate the current scheme in Parliament – yet, at least on this score he had the ‘incumbent advantage’ against the common prevalence of ‘incumbent disadvantage’.

Nothing came out of it all, as both Sajith and Anura, or Anura or Sajith in an alphabetical order, debated on how to debate – without actually entering the debate. True, the nation was not watching, at least not as yet, but those that were following, especially journalists and other opinion-makers, of which there are many in the urban middle class and the academia, might have been convinced that both are big zeroes in the department.

Now, even if they have a worthy economic programme that can ‘save’ the nation from the prevalent ‘IMF model’ — just as Ranil says the ‘IMF model’ alone can ‘save the nation’ – the other two would have to make extra efforts to get those opinion-makers interested in them and their economic recovery model(s) and also convince them that it would work. Thus, even without their knowing it, the incumbent has already put his opponents on the defensive.

Sustainable goals

In the midst of it all comes the prescription from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) that the nation’s economic crisis offers a ‘historic opportunity to optimise the use of resources for attaining ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG). It is a loaded statement of course, where the general focus is on ‘development goals’ whereas that of the UNDP is on ‘sustainable goals’.

If not now, but if repeated a second or third time, whether by the UNDP or other international agencies, electoral competitors of incumbent Ranil could well start charging them with launching an unacknowledged campaign in his favour. Whether intended or not, they may not be wide off the mark. Better, UN agencies, say, possibly barring the IMF, which is in the thick of matters, postpone their assessments and announcements until after the presidential poll – if not the parliamentary election, which may not precede the other, as was anticipated in some quarters, earlier.

In comparison, the IMF’s declaration that they were open to discussing alternatives to the current scheme, post-poll, should be relatively impartial, so to say. That does not preclude an opportunity for Team Ranil to argue, now or later, that the IMF was capable of being ‘influenced’ by electoral outcomes, and not any logical arguments on sustainable argument, as the current government might have had.

But then, if the Ranil dispensation had any alternative model to offer, it did not take the nation into confidence, for the voter to be convinced that there was one but the incumbent government was helpless in the matter, mainly owing to inherited burdens. It would have been better even for Ranil’s candidacy if and if only his leadership had produced any of its responses to the IMF proposals before Parliament – especially after the Opposition parties stayed away from a consultative meeting called by the incumbent.

If memory serves one right, only ITAK parliamentarian M A Sumanthiran from among the invited political leaders attended that discussion from the non-governmental side. Pictures of the discussions looked funny, as it showed that the entire government, starting with President Ranil as his Finance Ministers, other ministerial colleagues and senior officials were sitting there, to convince the one man sitting on the other side of the aisle, as if the future of the nation, if not the world as a whole, hinged on a simple nod of that person’s head.

Knife-edged

All of it does not stop here, though. Despite governmental delays in promised restructuring of the economy, the IMF has released a further $ 33- million tranche as a part of the promised $ 2.9-billion bail-out package. The delays included crucial restructuring in foreign debt, including China. Announcing the decision, the IMF said that the Sri Lankan economy was ‘starting to recover’ but was ‘still vulnerable and the path to debt-sustainability remains knife-edged’.

It now becomes clear that China, the nation’s creditor-in-chief has not relented on re-structuring, as once made out. Or, at least to the levels that Sri Lanka needed to receive the entire bail-out package from the IMF, thus clearing the decks for a larger infuse of foreign investments to levels that would create jobs, increase governmental revenue, family incomes and the GDP, all at the same time.

That leaves the question open. If no restructuring is possible until now, none will be initiated until after the presidential poll. Theoretically, it would then be left to the successor-government to meet new deadlines that would become automatically necessary and due. It may be a continuation of the present one, or a new one – that is for the voter to decide.

However, the same pleas will continue until after the parliamentary elections, at least, purely for political reasons. That is granting that Ranil returns as President. If there is a new President, he will also need more time to familiarise himself with the IMF commitments on his predecessor. If it’s a JVP President, then he will need even more time to acquaint himself with political administration, with which he is unaccustomed through decades of the party’s posturing as a minor Opposition outfit.

No one, however, should be surprised, if Ranil’s rivals begin complaining here and now that by releasing the delayed tranche just now, the IMF was favouring the incumbent in domestic elections, by helping him out of a difficult situation that was emerging, after all. And that the incumbent was not the ‘national candidate’ but of the IMF and those behind it – something that Team Ranil has been trying to disprove through their coinage, but not possibly anymore!

