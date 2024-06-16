La.Perfumerie.lk Celebrates Third Anniversary with Launch of New Fragrances

La.Perfumerie.lk, a distinguished name in Sri Lanka’s fragrance industry recently celebrated its third anniversary, commemorating this milestone with the launch of three exquisite new fragrances in their signature ACE perfume range. This event marked a significant journey of innovation, dedication, and a commitment to making luxury scents accessible to all.

Founded in October 2019, La.Perfumerie.lk started as a humble endeavour in the residences of its founders. By 2021, the brand had established its first flagship store in Dehiwala, driven by a vision to transform the local perfume market. Over three years, La.Perfumerie.lk has expanded its footprint with four physical stores located in Dehiwala, Chatham Street, Kandy, and Awissawella.

La.Perfumerie.lk is the brainchild of a few friends, each bringing unique expertise to the table. Founder and Director of Sales and Marketing, Shifan Najumudeen; Director of Finance and Human Resources, Rakeeb Rafee and Director of Production, Arshadh Anver. They have collectively driven the brand’s success by overlooking different areas of the business. Together, they embarked on a journey of education and exploration, immersing themselves in the art of perfumery. Their dedication to creating Sri Lankan, handcrafted luxury fragrances has borne fruit, with products that resonate deeply with consumers.

La.Perfumerie.lk is dedicated to celebrating individuality through scent, empowering customers to express their authentic selves. The brand’s perfumes are meticulously crafted to suit the tropical climate of Sri Lanka, ensuring longevity with scents lasting over 10 hours. Each product is manufactured and made entirely in Sri Lanka, a testament to the brand’s commitment to local production and quality.

“Our vision from day one has been to offer exquisite fragrances that last long and are budget-friendly,” stated Shifan. “Our fragrances are organic, free of chemicals and alcohol, ensuring no irritation to the skin. These natural oil-based products are ideal for the local humid weather.”

La.Perfumerie.lk offers an extensive array of perfumes, with a 75-scent collection featuring 50 fragrances for men and over 25 for women. The brand’s acclaimed ACE range includes 16 unique fragrances known for their exceptional quality and variety. The ACE collection boasts a rich blend of spicy, ambery, floral, and woody notes. Popular fragrances include Vanilla, Pink Pepper, Lavender, Agarwood, Musk, Cinnamon, Frangipani, and Amber, delivering a sophisticated blend of warm and spicy aromas suitable for both men and women. This range exemplifies the brand’s dedication to providing high-end, affordable luxury.

Head of Growth & Marketing, Yaasir Faizee emphasised the importance of purchasing and producing locally stating, “Billions of rupees are spent on importing various international perfume products. We want to bridge a gap in the local perfume market and encourage people to shop locally. Our high-end position reflects our quality and product development. Our customers can have not only one fragrance but several interchangeable ones for a fraction of the price and almost the same fragrance as a popular brand label.”

Notably, La.Perfumerie.lk recently garnered two accolades at the Asia Miracle Awards 2024: Brand of the Year and Best Emerging SME of the Year. As the brand continues to grow, La.Perfumerie.lk plans to expand further across Sri Lanka and explore opportunities to enter the international market. The founders remain committed to their vision of making luxury fragrances accessible to everyone, driven by a passion for perfumery and a dedication to innovation.

For more information or to experience the exquisite fragrances of La.Perfumerie.lk, visit www.laperfumerie.lk/ or call 077 712 7200.