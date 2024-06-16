Fashion Bug recognised as a Most-Loved Retail Lifestyle Brand in Sri Lanka by LMD readers

Fashion Bug, Sri Lanka’s leading fashion retailer with 14 flagship stores island-wide, was recently bestowed with the recognition of being ranked among the Top 10 Most-Loved Brands in the Retail Lifestyle category by LMD readers, in the prestigious LMD Brands Annual Ranking 2024.

This recognition reflects Fashion Bug’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and delivering the latest fashion trends to a wide range of Sri Lankans.

Commenting on the recognition, Shabier Subain, Director of Fashion Bug (Pvt.) Ltd, remarked: “This honor is a testament to our dedicated team and our unwavering commitment to offering high-quality, affordable fashion that meets the diverse needs of our customers. We are passionate about making fashion accessible to everyone and will continue to innovate and curate exciting collections that resonate with the Sri Lankan style.”

Fashion Bug prides itself on its inclusivity, offering a variety of styles to suit every taste and budget. Staying at the forefront of fashion trends, they ensure customers have access to the most stylish and contemporary looks. Through their curated range of exclusive label brands, Fashion Bug caters to the unique preferences of their diverse clientele.

The recognition by LMD readers further cements Fashion Bug’s position as a leading force in Sri Lanka’s fashion industry. The company is committed to continuing its tradition of exceeding customer expectations and providing an unparalleled shopping experience.

Fashion Bug (Pvt.) Ltd is one of Sri Lanka’s leading and largest fashion retailers with an ever-growing workforce of over 1,000 employees. The company is committed to its vision of being the most preferred fashion retailer in Sri Lanka, and with consistent growth, truly lives up to its official slogan: ‘Changing Lifestyles’.