Sweden and Sri Lanka to strengthen longstanding cordial relations

Sweden and Sri Lanka are to strengthen the longstanding cordial relations, Sri Lanka’s new envoy to Stockholm informed King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden received the newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Sweden Kapila Fonseka at a solemn audience held at the Royal Palace, Stockholm.

Ambassador Fonseka conveyed warm felicitations from President Ranil Wikremesinghe along with best wishes for the King’s good health and well-being. King Carl Gustaf reciprocated the greetings, expressing his appreciation for the kind wishes extended by President Wickremesinghe.

During the tête-à-tête ensued, Ambassador Fonseka reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the longstanding and cordial relations between Sri Lanka and Sweden. Recalling the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year, the Ambassador emphasized his dedication to building upon the strong foundation of friendship and cooperation. Sweden is one of the first countries with which Sri Lanka established formal diplomatic relations after independence.

Counsellor of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Sweden Sasanga Nikapitiya accompanied the Ambassador to the presentation of Credentials. (Colombo Gazette)