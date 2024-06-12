Sri Lanka calls on BRICS to ensure rules based order

Sri Lanka called on BRICS to ensure a rules-based order, not only when it suits the rich and powerful, but as an equitable and justifiable model for a sustainable world order.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry undertook an official visit to Russia at the invitation of his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation from 10-11 June 2024 to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting with the developing countries held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. The meeting was attended by high level representatives of 22 countries including 17 Foreign Ministers.

Minister Sabry, delivering his statement at the meeting, stated that Global South should collectively address global challenges of climate change, debt burden and food security. He further stressed that the architecture of global governance, established in the aftermath of World War II has achieved significant milestones. “However, that it was increasingly evident that this structure must evolve to reflect the contemporary realities of our world”, he added. The Foreign Minister highlighted that voices and interests of emerging economies and developing nations must be integrated more fully into the decision-making processes of international institutions.

Emphasizing the need for the rules based order, the Foreign Minister stated that “it is imperative that we strive hard to ensure a rules-based order, not only when it suits the rich and powerful, but as an equitable and justifiable model for a sustainable world order. This means upholding international law and ensuring the principles of fairness, justice, and respect for sovereignty guide our actions. Only then can we create a world where all nations, regardless of their size or power, have a fair opportunity to thrive”.

While underscoring the important and effective role of the regional organizations in shaping the world order, Minister Sabry who also spoke in his capacity as chairman of the Indian Ocean RIM Association (IORA) said “IORA can serve as a platform for fostering regional cooperation and advancing the shared goals of sustainable development and security”.

The Minister, while referring to the plight of the citizens of Gaza said that “it is the duty of the Global South to get together and ensure the justice for helpless and defenseless population of Gaza particularly women and children and rescuing them from total annihilation”.

Foreign Minister Sabry also met with Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Belarus, Iran and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the meeting.

During the meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the two Ministers reviewed the multifaceted engagements between the two countries and agreed to further enhance relations in trade, education, tourism and regional cooperation including interactions in IORA. Being a Dialogue Partner of IORA, Russian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Russia’s fullest support for Sri Lanka’s chairmanship of IORA.

Minister Sabry also met the Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani and agreed to fully implement the consensus reached between President Wickremesinghe and the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his recent State Visit to Sri Lanka.

In addition, Minister Sabry also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu. Both Ministers discussed avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism, energy, transportation, multilateral and regional fora. Kazakhstan welcomed Sri Lanka’s decision to establish the first Sri Lankan Mission in Central Asia in Astana following the decision made by the two Presidents to establish diplomatic missions in the two countries. Foreign Minister Nurtleu also expressed hope that Kazakhstan would also reciprocate in establishing an Embassy in Sri Lanka in the near future.

During the meeting with the Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik, the two Ministers agreed on the importance of early convening of the political consultations and Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries towards further consolidating the existing friendly ties. The Foreign Ministers also recognized the friendly relations and the robust people to people exchanges between Sri Lanka and Belarus.

Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow Ambassador P M Amza, Director General Economic Affairs (Multilateral) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs K K Yoganaadan and, Counsellor of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow Ruvini Munidasa associated with the Minister during these meetings.