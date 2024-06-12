President says polls will decide country’s success or failure

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says Sri Lanka is politically bankrupt and the upcoming presidential election will decide the country’s success or failure.

The President noted that if the people are satisfied with the government’s program, they can support it or they will face the consequences of living in a country with a collapsed economy, struggling to supply essential items like medicines and fertilizer, and experience long queues for fuel and gas.

President Wickremesinghe made these remarks during a Dialogue on Policy Reforms held at the Water’s Edge Hotel in Battaramulla, with Youth Representatives of the Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees.

The President highlighted that those making various promises on platforms today lack a concrete program to move the country’s economy forward. He also emphasized the need to avoid past mistakes by making decisions during elections, focusing on individuals.

He also noted that the much talked about debate between Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa and National Peoples Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake became a debate about how to debate and the actual debate never took place.

To advance the nation’s economy, the President urged all political parties to support the Economic Transformation Bill presented by the government.

He also invited them to present any alternative proposals they might have for the country. (Colombo Gazette)