Actions of intelligence agencies prior to Easter bombings to be investigated

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a committee to investigate the actions of intelligence agencies prior to the Easter Sunday bombings.

A Committee of Inquiry led by retired Judge Ms A.N.J. De Alwis has been appointed by the President to probe actions of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Chief of National Intelligence (CNI) and other authorities regarding prior information or intelligence with regards to the 21st April2019 bombings.

The President’s Media Division said the committee will assess actions taken based on Indian agency intelligence.

The committee will also investigate the initial claim, the killing of two Policemen in Vavunathivu prior to the Easter Sunday attacks, was carried out by the LTTE.

The findings are due to be presented by 15 September 2024. (Colombo Gazette)