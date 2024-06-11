MAS Holdings and Ambercycle Partner on Circular Polyester Offtake Agreement

MAS Holdings, a global apparel manufacturing and tech conglomerate headquartered in Sri Lanka, has joined forces with Los Angeles-based materials science company Ambercycle to scale up textile-to-textile regeneration in the apparel industry. The partnership, which centers around a three-year offtake agreement, reflects demand among large brands and manufacturers for new streams of high-quality next-gen materials made from textile-to-textile regeneration, as well as MAS and Ambercycle’s commitment to working towards a sustainable future for the apparel industry.

The agreement allows MAS to reserve capacity to utilize Ambercycle’s circular polyester material cycora® for their customer partners and enables Ambercycle to expedite efforts to reach commercial-scale production as quickly as possible. The partnership also supports MAS’s ambitious sustainability strategy, the Plan for Change, featuring twelve measurable commitments under the pillars of Product, Lives, and Planet, that the manufacturer aims to make a reality by 2025. The offtake agreement with Ambercycle will support one of the plan’s key objectives to derive 50% of MAS’ revenue from sustainable products by 2025.

“We’re committed to revolutionizing apparel product creation and manufacturing, and this collaboration is an important milestone for the industry to achieve circularity at scale,” said MAS Holdings Director of Group Sustainable Business, Nemanthie Kooragamage. “Together with Ambercycle, MAS is enabling better access to regenerated next-gen material for our customer partners. This allows brands to meet the growing demand from consumers for sustainable apparel, while creating a positive environmental impact. The partnership is an example of how manufacturers are a missing link in the adoption of material solutions, and we are excited to have opportunity to offer Ambercycle’s technology up for brand adoption.”

MAS Holdings is the first apparel manufacturer to establish an offtake with Ambercycle in its efforts to commercialize circular polyester with speed, scale, quality, and performance, providing a sustainable solution to reduce the amount of virgin polyester that enters the apparel supply chain. This partnership supports Ambercycle’s efforts in Asia, close to the value chain.

“Supply-chain partners play a crucial role in advancing our work to decarbonize fashion and minimize the impact of raw-material extraction on our environment,” added Shay Sethi, Ambercycle Co-founder and CEO. “We’re pleased to share our work with MAS as one of the premier manufacturing partners in the global apparel ecosystem. Together we share a strong commitment to diverting textiles from landfills and pioneering circularity at scale.”

Ambercycle’s circular polyester material, cycora®, is made through proprietary molecular regeneration technology and yields the same quality as virgin-grade materials, while lowering greenhouse gas emissions and reducing dependency on landfilling or incinerating end-of-life textiles.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Ambercycle plans to establish a state-of-the-art textile regeneration facility by the end of 2025, facilitating increased production of cycora® and accelerating the transition to circularity in the apparel industry.