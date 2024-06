National People’s Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake held talks with the Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) in Jaffna.

Dissanayake had talks with ITAK MPs and members, including M.A Sumanthiran and Mavai Senathirajah.

The NPP said the talks focused on the current political developments and economy.

Dissanayake also had talks with religious leaders in Jaffna.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa was also in Jaffna and had talks with ITAK members. (Colombo Gazette)