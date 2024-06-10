Waraka Udawalawe – Thema Collection’s eco-Luxury retreat opens its doors

Thema Collection proudly announced the grand unveiling of its newest addition, ‘Waraka,’ an eco-luxury boutique hotel nestled amidst the enchanting landscapes of Udawalawe. The hotel opened its doors to the public on the 1st of June 2024, with the opening ceremony graced by the esteemed presence of Mr. KATSUKI Kotaro, Chargé d’ Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Japan.

Waraka is located just 20 minutes away from Udawalawe National Park, renowned for its captivating wildlife and majestic elephants. Inspired by the flamboyant jackfruit tree, Waraka promises an unforgettable escape enveloped in nature’s embrace. This intimate 12-room ecofriendly retreat boasts a range of amenities, including a restaurant offering delectable international and local cuisine, and an Ayurveda spa, where guests can relax and unwind in contemporary comforts amidst breathtaking scenery.

Thema Collection, with its ideology to provide an authentic Sri Lankan experience to its guests, offers a variety of experiences ranging from guided elephant safaris to village tours and canoeing adventures. These are all carefully crafted to provide personalized insights into the region’s rich biodiversity, intricate irrigation systems, and vibrant agricultural environment. Moreover, with a commitment to sustainable development, Waraka focuses on empowering local communities, conserving biodiversity, promoting energy conservation through renewable sources, and engaging in community development initiatives.

Waraka proudly extends its support to ‘Eth Athuru Sevana,’ Asia’s first Elephant Transit Home. Established in 1995 by the Sri Lanka Department of Wildlife Conservation, this initiative focuses on rescuing and nurturing elephants orphaned mainly due to human-elephant conflicts and release them back into their natural habitat. There are about 60 orphaned baby elephants at this transit home, and witnessing their rehabilitation process is a captivating experience for any traveler. As a part of the Group’s Sustainability Initiative, Thema Collection adopted a baby she elephant, pledging support for its rehabilitation journey.

The opening ceremony activities commenced with the adoption and naming of the baby she elephant at the Elephant Transit home in Udawalawe, followed by the opening ceremony of the hotel at an auspicious time and the traditional boiling of milk, honoring Sri Lankan traditions and symbolizing prosperity and blessings for the future.

With its unique location, cocooned by a cluster of jackfruit trees boarding a beautiful waterway, Waraka promises to be a sanctuary for discerning travelers seeking a meaningful and unforgettable experience amidst the wonders of Udawalawe.

About Thema Collection

Thema Collection, a family-owned company in Sri Lanka, comprises boutique hotels, resorts, and retreats across Sri Lanka, all of which showcase the island’s rich cultural heritage and unparalleled biodiversity through a diverse array of attractions and experiences.

Among its esteemed properties are Aliya Resort & Spa in Sigiriya, Maalu Maalu Resort & Spa in Pasikuda, Kithala Resort in Tissa, Mountbatten Bungalow in Kandy, Tea & Experience Factory in Mandaramnuwara, and Scottish Planter Bungalow in Nuwara Eliya, Parangi Weligama Bay, Vis Ta Vie Mirissa, Wild Glamping Gal Oya, Wild Glamping Knuckles, Ayurvie Weligama, and Ayurvie Sigiriya. Thema Collection is also committed to making a positive impact on both the local community and the environment, ensuring that every stay with them contributes to a sustainable and responsible future for all.

Additionally, Thema Collection has exciting expansion plans with upcoming properties like Ambayalu Kandalama, set to open next winter. Other properties such as Atikaya Ella and Maalu Maalu Kalpitiya are currently in the planning stages, aiming to enrich their offerings and extend their commitment to excellence in hospitality and sustainability.