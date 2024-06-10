US envoy meets Sri Lankan diaspora in Staten Island

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung met the Sri Lankan diaspora in Staten Island and discussed various issues.

In a series of posts on X, the Ambassador said that she appreciated meeting with the Tamil community on Staten Island to hear their views on accountability, justice, and reconciliation.

It was a valuable exchange of perspectives, emphasizing the importance of ongoing dialogue and mutual understanding,”she said.

She also walk through Staten Island’s Sri Lankan neighborhood to meet small business owners bridging our cultures together, including a former Sri Lankan bodybuilding champion.

“Thanks for the warm hospitality delicious roti & lunumiris,” she said on X.

The Ambassador also visited the Sri Lankan Art and Cultural Museum on Staten Island, which she said was a beautiful homage to the storied history and the creative arts of the island nation in the United States – and the world’s first Sri Lankan art and cultural museum outside of Sri Lanka.

She said it was great to reconnect with Julie Wijesinghe, founder of the museum, and her family and discuss their efforts sharing Sri Lanka’s culture and history with Americans through the museum and their Sri Lankan restaurant Lakruwana to taste her mom’s famous lamprais. (Colombo Gazette)