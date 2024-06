India noted the steady progress in its relations with Sri Lanka during talks between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Jaishankar had talks with Wickremesinghe who was in New Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Appreciate President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka for receiving me this morning in New Delhi. Recognized the steady progress in India-Sri Lanka relations,” Jaishankar said on X.