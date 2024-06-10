DoubleTree by Hilton Connects Communities Across Asia Pacific with Feel Good Moments

Leading global hospitality brand DoubleTree by Hilton , renowned for its warm and caring service, announces the launch of ‘Share a Feel Good Moment Month’ in celebration of its 100th hotel opening in Asia Pacific. This initiative marks one of its largest communications activations in the region for the brand, driving a coordinated celebration across more than 100 hotels in 13 countries and regions.

The activation builds upon the recent and upcoming openings in Japan, India, Indonesia, Laos and China, which include DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Kemayoran, DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield, DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Station, DoubleTree by Hilton Osaka Castle, DoubleTree by Hilton Yantai Golden Coast, DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya and DoubleTree by Hilton Vientiane.

DoubleTree by Hilton’s Signature Cookie has become synonymous with the brand’s warm sense of hospitality, making sure every guest feels good from the moment they check-in. When guests are greeted with a warm chocolate chip cookie, they are immediately welcomed into the hotel, marking the beginning of many Feel Good Moments throughout their stay. With ‘Share a Feel Good Moment Month’, the brand aims to highlight how it’s the small things that make all the difference.

Scheduled for 1 to 5 July 2024, all guests arriving at DoubleTree by Hilton hotels across Asia Pacific will receive a specially designed postcard at check-in. Guests are encouraged to share a Feel Good Moment with a friend or family member by mailing this postcard at the property. Recipients of the postcards can then bring the postcard to redeem a warm, freshly baked signature chocolate chip cookie at any DoubleTree by Hilton hotel near them. The redemption period runs until 31 July 2024, marking the end of ‘Share a Feel Good Moment Month’.

With a total of nine uniquely designed postcards in different regions across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, ‘Share a Feel Good Moment Month’ aims to foster connections and create a meaningful impact beyond borders. Each postcard design is a reflection of Feel Good Moments, inspired by artwork from special needs or disadvantaged children. From supporting kids with autism to providing education and nutrition for the less privileged, our collaboration with local charitable organizations reflects DoubleTree by Hilton’s commitment to making a positive impact on the communities it serves. This is in line with Hilton’s 2030 Travel with Purpose goal of meaningfully impacting 20 million community members by 2030.

“We are thrilled to launch ‘Share a Feel Good Moment Month’ as part of our ongoing efforts to inspire guests with Feel Good Moments,” said Vincent Ong, vice president, Full Service Brands, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “At DoubleTree by Hilton, we believe in the power of simple gestures. Along with this significant milestone of surpassing the 100th property milestone for DoubleTree by Hilton in Asia Pacific, this celebration also serves as a way for our brand to support local communities and share Feel Good moments with our guests and their loved ones.”

DoubleTree by Hilton invites guests to join in the celebration and share Feel Good Moments with loved ones, one warm cookie at a time.