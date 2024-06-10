Court to hear FR against Pastor Jerome Fernando

The Supreme Court has decided to consider a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed against Pastor Jerome Fernando before a bench headed by the Chief Justice.

A petition had been filed in court seeking action against the controversial self-proclaimed prophet under the United Nations International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) over alleged statements he made critical of other religions.

The Supreme Court had in May instructed the Attorney General to submit a report on the progress of the investigations into Pastor Jerome Fernando.

Fernando was arrested and remanded but was later granted conditional bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court in January.

He was also banned from leaving the country as investigations are still ongoing but the ban was later temporarily lifted.

Fernando was arrested on 1st December and remanded under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, over allegations he was inciting hate among religious communities in Sri Lanka.

Court was also told that he was being investigated over large sums of money deposited into his accounts from overseas. (Colombo Gazette)