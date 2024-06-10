Despite a Dip in Seat Count, BJP Retains Power; Congress Resurgence and Regional Gains Signal Political Evolution

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results have brought significant surprises, showcasing a dramatic shift in the Indian political landscape. Despite securing a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces a challenging tenure ahead.

The NDA won 294 seats, securing a clear majority but falling far short of their 2019 tally of 353 seats. The BJP itself secured 240 seats, which is 63 seats fewer than the 303 seats it won in the previous election. This marks a substantial drop, necessitating heavy reliance on alliance partners to maintain their majority. The opposition alliance, INDIA, made significant gains, securing 233 seats. The Congress party saw a major increase, doubling its seats from 52 in 2019 to 99 in 2024, and improving its vote share from 19.49% to 21.19%.

Meanwhile, regional parties across five states have made major gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In Bihar, the JD(U) and BJP each won 12 seats, with the Lok Janshakti Party securing 5 and the Rashtriya Janata Dal 4.

This contrasts with the BJP’s previous 17 seats and JD(U)’s 16 in 2019. In Jharkhand, the BJP’s seats decreased from 12 to 8, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, led by the now-arrested Hemant Soren, won 3 seats. In Maharashtra, the BJP’s seats dropped sharply from 23 to 9. Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP factions made gains, with Shiv Sena UBT winning 9 seats and the Congress leading with 13 seats.

However, the BJP faced significant losses in the Hindi-speaking states, crucial for their past electoral success. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP’s seats fell from 62 to 33. The Samajwadi Party significantly improved, winning 37 seats compared to 5 in the last election.

In Rajasthan, the BJP’s seats decreased from 24 to 14. In Haryana, the BJP won 5 out of 10 seats, down from 10 in the previous election. The BJP maintained or improved its performance in states like Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh.

Noteworthy is that the BJP’s influence in Muslim-majority constituencies diminished. They won 35 of these seats compared to 45 in 2019. Meanwhile, the Congress marginally improved its count from 11 to 12 seats.

The Congress party’s revival is notable, with significant gains in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Telangana. The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi appears to have resonated with voters, translating into electoral success. Rahul Gandhi’s victories in Wayanad and Rae Bareli underscored his personal appeal and strategic campaigning.

However, the much-anticipated political boost from the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration did not materialize for the BJP. In Faizabad, the Samajwadi Party triumphed over the BJP, indicating that religious symbolism had limited electoral sway.

Environmental pilots The BSP failed to win any seats in Uttar Pradesh, a sharp decline from the 10 seats won in 2019. Their vote share plummeted to 9.39%, down from 19.43%.

BJP’s Gain in Odisha

Contrasting with its setbacks elsewhere, the BJP made remarkable gains in Odisha, winning 20 out of 21 seats. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) failed to secure any seats, a significant fall from the 12 seats it held in 2019.

The Role of Freebies

The results suggest that while freebies can influence elections, they are not a guaranteed formula for success. In Telangana, KCR’s freebie model failed in its third attempt. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP’s reliance on freebies was overshadowed by Chandrababu Naidu’s promises.

Upcoming Assembly Polls

The Lok Sabha results set the stage for intense upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and Congress’s strengthened position indicates a tough battle for the BJP.

In Jharkhand, the JMM and Congress are poised to challenge the BJP, capitalizing on the sympathy following Hemant Soren’s arrest. In Haryana, with the JJP breaking away from the BJP and the Congress gaining strength, the BJP faces a formidable challenge.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections underscore a complex and evolving political landscape in India. The BJP, while still in power, faces significant challenges and a need for coalition management. The Congress and regional parties have demonstrated renewed strength, indicating a vibrant and competitive political environment as India moves forward.

Detailed Analysis of Key States

In Bihar, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has won 12 seats, matching the BJP’s 12 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured 5 seats while the Rashtriya Janata Dal won 4. This is a stark contrast to 2019, where the BJP secured 17 seats and the JD(U) 16.

The dynamics in Jharkhand shifted as well, with the BJP’s seats dropping from 12 to 8 and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha winning 3 seats, despite the arrest of Hemant Soren.

Maharashtra saw a dramatic change with the BJP’s seats reducing from 23 to 9.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) won 9 seats, Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction secured 8, and the Congress emerged strong with 13 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP’s dominance was significantly challenged as it won 33 seats compared to 62 in 2019. The Samajwadi Party made substantial gains with 37 seats, up from just 5.

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress improved its tally from 22 to 29 seats, while the BJP’s count fell from 18 to 12. The BJP faced major setbacks in the Hindi heartland, winning only 126 out of 225 seats compared to 176 in 2019. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan were particularly challenging, with the BJP securing 32 of 80, 5 of 10, and 14 of 25 seats respectively. However, in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP either maintained or improved its position.

Muslim-Dominated Areas

Muslim voters seemed to have veered away from the BJP, as per data from the Election Commission. The BJP won 35 Muslim-dominated seats, down from 45 in 2019. This shift did not translate into significant gains for the Congress, which improved marginally from 11 to 12 seats.

Congress Resurgence

The Congress party’s revival is evident, with significant gains in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, followed by the Nyay Yatra, appears to have had a significant positive impact. The states visited during these yatras showed a major shift towards the Congress. Rahul Gandhi’s personal victories in Wayanad and Rae Bareli highlight his electoral appeal and strategic effectiveness.

The Ram Temple Factor

Contrary to expectations, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya did not provide the anticipated political boost for the BJP. In Faizabad, the Samajwadi Party’s Awadhesh Prasad defeated BJP candidate Lallu Singh, indicating limited electoral impact from the temple issue.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Decline

The BSP’s performance in Uttar Pradesh was dismal, failing to win any seats compared to 10 in 2019. Their vote share fell to 9.39%, a significant drop from 19.43%.

BJP’s Success in Odisha

Despite setbacks elsewhere, the BJP made significant gains in Odisha, winning 20 of 21 seats. The BJD did not win any seats, a dramatic change from their 12 seats in 2019.

The Role of Freebies

The election results suggest that while freebies can attract votes, they are not a foolproof strategy. In Telangana, KCR’s freebie model failed in its third attempt. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP’s reliance on freebies was overshadowed by Chandrababu Naidu’s promises.

Implications for Upcoming Assembly Polls

The Lok Sabha results indicate heated battles in upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and Congress’s strengthened position suggests a tough contest for the BJP.

In Jharkhand, the JMM and Congress are set to challenge the BJP, especially with the sympathy vote following Hemant Soren’s arrest. In Haryana, the JJP breaking away from the BJP and the Congress gaining strength sets the stage for a formidable challenge for the BJP.

Conclusion

As the dust settles on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP emerges as a resilient force in Indian politics. Despite challenges and electoral shifts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in shaping India’s trajectory.

His bold initiatives and transformative policies have propelled the nation towards unprecedented growth and development. While acknowledging the renewed strength of the Congress and regional parties, the BJP remains steadfast in its commitment to furthering the aspirations of every Indian.

As India marches forward, guided by Prime Minister Modi’s vision, the political landscape reflects a dynamic and competitive arena where the BJP continues to play a central role in driving progress and prosperity for all.