West Indies cruise to a massive win over Uganda in Guyana

West Indies were all over the Uganda batters with the ball early in the second innings. Akeal Hosein led the charge in the first Powerplay with three wickets in his three overs, even as Romario Shepherd and Andre Russell were among wickets as well.

Akeal added fourth and fifth wickets in his remarkable spell during the seventh over, getting his first-ever T20I five-for in the process. Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie added their names to the wicket-pickers name in the coming overs, as Uganda batters found it tough in trying circumstances.

Uganda were bowled out for merely 39 in 12 overs.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell decided to bat first after winning the toss. He believed it was a good batting wicket, and that his side could set up a strong total.

The first Powerplay saw Brandon King and Johnson Charles open their arms, scoring at a quick pace before King was cleaned up by the left-arm spin of Alpesh Ramjani. However, this brought on Nicholas Pooran who smacked two sixes early in his innings to let make clear his intentions.

Frank Nsubuga and Brian Masaba bowled with control and discipline, the latter also accounting for Pooran, but the West Indies batters made the most of the odd bad ball and dispatched a number of boundaries in the middle overs.

Uganda had a big break when they dismissed big-hitting Powell in the 16th over.

Big hits from all-rounder Andre Russell helped West Indies add 45 runs in the final four overs.