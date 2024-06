A Ugandan was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with cocaine capsules in his stomach.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested by the officers of Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while attempting to smuggle the cocaine into Sri Lanka.

The Ugandan had arrived in Sri Lanka from Qatar.

At least 14 cocaine capsules were extracted from the suspect at the Negombo Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)