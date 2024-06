Two people were killed when a train crashed into a car at the Enderamulla railway crossing, Saturday.

The train, which was heading to Colombo from Badulla, crashed into the car when the vehicle attempted to cross the tracks despite the warning signals being on.

The Police said that a 54-year-old man from Biyagama and a 34-year-old woman were killed in the accident.

The Enderamulla Police are conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)