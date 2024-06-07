Yvonne Johnson’s family relieved over court ruling

The family said that the Supreme Court ruling that former President Maithripala Sirisena’s pardon of Yvonne’s murderer is arbitrary and not valid in law brought them a profound sense of relief and justice.

“The tragic and brutal loss of Yvonne has left an unfillable void in our hearts, causing us immense and ongoing pain. The pardon felt like a deep betrayal, compounding our grief and anguish. This judgment reaffirms the importance of justice and accountability, emphasizing that decisions of such significance cannot be made on a whim,” the family said in a statement.

Yvonne Johnson’s family said it was deeply grateful to the judiciary who worked tirelessly on this case and held integrity throughout the entirety of this matter.

“We also extend our deepest gratitude to the legal team – your dedication and hard work have been instrumental in achieving this outcome, and we cannot thank you enough for your support and commitment to justice. This ruling is not only a victory for our family but also for all who believe in the Rule of Law. It is also a significant step for all female victims in Sri Lanka, affirming that their lives and dignity cannot be compromised by arbitrary decisions,” the family said.

Yvonne Johnson’s family said they were also equally grateful to the ‘Women and Media Collective’ for filing the petition and supporting not only Yvonne, but all women of Sri Lanka.

”Their unwavering dedication and advocacy has been pivotal in challenging the unjust pardon and highlighting the broader implications for women’s rights and justice. Their efforts truly demonstrate the power of solidarity and the importance of standing up for what is right,” Yvonne Johnson’s family said.

They said it is, however, imperative that the murderer is swiftly located and brought back to prison.

“This is not just about closure for our family; it’s pivotal in ensuring that justice is truly served. We cannot allow a loophole in extradition agreements to impede the pursuit of justice. Holding the murderer accountable for his actions, regardless of where he chooses to hide, is non-negotiable,” Yvonne Johnson’s family said.

The Supreme Court quashed the order issued by former President Maithripala Sirisena pardoning Royal Park murder convict Jude Jayamaha, saying it was unconstitutional.

Sirisena was ordered to pay a compensation of Rs. 01 million to the petitioner, and Rs. 01 million each to the mother and father of the aggrieved young woman, who was the victim of the Royal Park murder.

The verdict was delivered by a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justices S. Thurairaja, Yasantha Kodagoda, and Janak de Silva, following the consideration of a fundamental rights petition filed by the Women and Media Collective.

Jude Jayamaha was released in 2019 on a Presidential pardon.

Jayamaha was sentenced to death in the 2005 murder of Swedish national Yvonne Johnson at the Royal Park condominium.

The decision by former President Maithripala Sirisena to grant him a Presidential pardon drew strong criticism from a large section of society including Yvonne Johnson’s family. (Colombo Gazette)