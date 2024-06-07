Shavendra Silva’s term as Chief of Defence Staff extended 

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended the term of General Shavendra Silva as the Chief of Defence Staff.

General Shavendra Silva has been given an extension until 31st December 2024, a gazette notice stated.

The gazette notice issued by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake said that the President, in terms of Section 3 of the Chief of Defence Staff Act, No. 35 of 2009,
has re-appointed General Lokugan Hewage Shavendra Chandana Silva, as the Chief of Defence Staff for the period of June 01, 2024 to December 31, 2024. (Colombo Gazette)

