An investigation has been launched over alleged death threats received by MP Dr. Harsha de Silva.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP was allegedly facing pressure to suspend inquiries over the deal between the Government and VFS Global.

Opposition Sajith Premadasa had told Parliament that Dr. de Silva has been subjected to death threats.

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles has directed IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon to investigate the claims. (Colombo Gazette)