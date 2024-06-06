Starlink connection to cost Sri Lankans between US$ 400 – US$ 600

Sri Lankans will need to pay between US$ 400 – US$ 600 to obtain a Starlink internet connection, once its services are launched in the country.

Director General of the Sri Lanka Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, Madusanka Dissanayake, said that the initial setup or the registration cost for the service ranges from between US$ 400 and US$ 600, with a monthly fee of US$ 99.

Starlink is not yet established as a telephone network company in Sri Lanka. However, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission has approved it under Sections 17 and 22 of the Telecommunications Regulatory Act, granting it a frequency license. The Act will be amended in the future to issue a Telecommunication Service provider license.

The satellite technology allows for internet access anywhere in the world and offers speeds several times faster than the existing fibre technology in Sri Lanka.

State Minister of Technology, Kanaka Herath, announced that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka has granted preliminary approval for Starlink to provide satellite-based internet services in Sri Lanka.

The State Minister emphasized that a two-week period has been allocated for a formal public consultation process regarding the approval of this internet service. Following this period, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission will take steps to implement the service in Sri Lanka.