Maithripala’s pardoning of Royal Park murder convict quashed

The Supreme Court quashed the order issued by former President Maithripala Sirisena pardoning Royal Park murder convict Jude Jayamaha, saying it was unconstitutional.

Sirisena was ordered to pay a compensation of Rs. 01 million to the petitioner, and Rs. 01 million each to the mother and father of the aggrieved young woman, who was the victim of the Royal Park murder.

The verdict was delivered by a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justices S. Thurairaja, Yasantha Kodagoda, and Janak de Silva, following the consideration of a fundamental rights petition filed by the Women and Media Collective.

Jude Jayamaha was released in 2019 on a Presidential pardon.

Jayamaha was sentenced to death in the 2005 murder of Swedish national Yvonne Johnson at the Royal Park condominium.

The decision by former President Maithripala Sirisena to grant him a Presidential pardon drew strong criticism from a large section of society including Yvonne Johnson’s family. (Colombo Gazette)