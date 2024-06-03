UNP General Secretary maintains call to postpone polls

United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara maintained his call to postpone the upcoming elections.

Range Bandara stood by his controversial statement made earlier saying postponing the polls was Constitutional.

Bandara noted that there has been criticism over his statement but he said the criticism did not come from Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa and National Peoples Power Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Bandara had said recently that the economy needs to be rebuilt and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) must be fulfilled.

He said that in order to do that Wickremesinghe must remain in office for another 2 years.

As a result, he proposed holding a referendum if required to extend term of the President and Parliament for two more years. (Colombo Gazette)