Several schools to remain closed as floodwaters gradually recede

Several schools in Sri Lanka will remain closed as floodwaters gradually recede.

The Education Ministry said that a number of schools in the Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces will remain closed, Tuesday

All schools in the Ratnapura District and Kegalle District in the Sabaragamuwa Province, all schools in the Galle District and Matara District in the Southern Province and all schools in the Kalutara District and Homagama Education Zone in Colombo in the Western Province will remain closed.

Schools across Sri Lanka were instructed to be closed, Monday, owing to adverse weather.

However, the Education Ministry said that apart from the schools in the identified areas, schools in other parts of the country will reopen, Tuesday.

Flash floods wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, Sunday, killing 14 people, with rivers overflowing and major cities, including parts of Colombo being inundated. (Colombo Gazette)