Death toll from adverse weather in Sri Lanka rises to 16

The death toll from the adverse weather in Sri Lanka rose to 16, Monday with over 84,700 people affected.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe embarked on an observation tour of the Kolonnawa, Kelaniya and Ambatale areas to assess the welfare of individuals affected by the floods and other disasters resulting from adverse weather conditions.

He later participated in a discussion held at the Kolonnawa Sedawatta Weheragoda Rajamaha Viharaya, where he issued instructions.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said that 16 people have been confirmed dead and 84,749 people from 21,353 families have been affected from weather related incidents.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, emphasized the necessity of implementing a specialized program to safeguard the homes and property of individuals residing in shelters during the disaster.

During a discussion held at the Kolonnawa Divisional Secretary’s Office, he further highlighted the potential for implementing mobile patrols with the involvement of community police.

Ratnayaka also advised the army to adhere to strict hygiene protocols while providing food to people in the disaster-stricken areas. He instructed officers to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the affected individuals.

He also directed the establishment of a temporary relief centre operated by the Tri-force officers to provide essential relief to the people until the disaster situation ends. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of initiating a special program immediately to control epidemic diseases such as dengue, rat fever (Leptospirosis) and diarrhoea that may arise after the flood situation recedes.

He mentioned that the President has instructed to rebuild all the houses that were completely damaged due to the disaster situation, with government assistance and the involvement of the armed forces.

Present at the discussion were Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles, State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, Members of Parliament Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera, Premnath C. Dolawatte, S.M Marikkar, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President Sagala Ratnayaka, Director General of Trade Unions to the President Saman Ratnapriya, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Vikum Liyanage, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera and Inspector General of Police Deshbandu Tennakoon. (Colombo Gazette)