Police arrest wanted man linked to ISIS suspects in India

The Sri Lanka Police have arrested a man wanted over his links to the ISIS suspects detained in India.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) of the Sri Lanka Police arrested the suspect identified as Osman Pushparaj.

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) thwarted a potential terror attack with the arrest of four Sri Lankan nationals at Ahmedabad airport on May 20. The apprehended suspects, identified as Mohammad Nusrat (33), Mohammad Farish (35), Mohammad Nafran (27), and Mohammad Rashdeen (43), are believed to be linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The arrests of the four ISIS terrorists by the Gujarat ATS have taken a new turn with the discovery of objectionable materials in their residences. Mobile phones belonging to the terrorists have been seized and are currently under investigation by the ATS team. Preliminary findings suggest that the terrorists were in contact with a Muslim preacher named Abu Pakistani and had spent 42 days with him for indoctrination.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is preparing to visit Sri Lanka to further investigate the arrest of four ISIS terrorists at Ahmedabad airport. (Colombo Gazette)