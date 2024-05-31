Memorial service held in Colombo for French Ambassador

A memorial service in remembrance of the late Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka, Jean-François Pactet, was held at St.Mary’s Church, Colombo.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and a number of Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Colombo attended the service.

Monsignor Brain Udaigwe, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Sri Lanka, led the memorial service.

The Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Jean-François Pactet, passed away in his official residence in Rajagiriya.

The diplomat was found dead in his room, the Police said. He was 53-years-old at the time of his death.

Jean-François Pactet had served as Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives since October 2022. (Colombo Gazette)