Foreign Minister of Maldives Moosa Zameer to visit Sri Lanka

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, Moosa Zameer will be undertaking an official visit to Sri Lanka from 03 – 06 June 2024.

During this visit, the Maldivian Foreign Minister is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Foreign Minister of Maldives and his delegation will also have official bilateral discussions with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry during the visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Zameer will be accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives. (Colombo Gazette)