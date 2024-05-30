Russia accuses “powerful country”of double standards on Sri Lanka

Russia accused a “powerful country” of double standards on the issue of Sri Lankans fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Russian Ambassador in Sri Lanka Levan Dzhagaryan said that a “powerful western country” was only raising concerns about Sri Lankans in Russia.

However, he said the powerful country, which he did not name, was silent on Sri Lankans fighting for Ukraine.

He said this shows the double standards and hypocrisy of the powerful country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday it is seeking the release of hundreds of its ex-soldiers fighting for Russia as well as around a dozen prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Sri Lanka opened an inquiry this month into illegal recruitment for the conflict, identifying 455 ex-soldiers who had gone to fight for Russia.

Colombo is sending a delegation to Russia in June to negotiate their discharge, including 37 wounded Sri Lankans, Tharaka Balasuriya, state minister for foreign affairs, told reporters.

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began more than two years ago, according to an investigation by the BBC Russian Service and news outlet Mediazona, and Moscow has been on a global quest for more troops.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is also due to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart to plead for the release of “10 to 12 Sri Lankan POWs”, Balasuriya added.

“We are trying to get them released,” he said.

At least 16 Sri Lankans have been killed in Ukraine while fighting alongside Russian troops, parliament was told this month.

“We want to stop Sri Lankans going to Russia and Ukraine,” Balasuriya said alongside the Russian ambassador to Colombo.

Balasuriya said many had been duped into believing they would receive high salaries, land and the right to settle in Russia.

Sri Lankan police have arrested two retired generals for illegally acting as recruiting agents for Russian mercenary firms.

Russian ambassador Levan S. Dzhagaryan, speaking alongside Balasuriya, said Moscow was investigating but declined to give details. (Colombo Gazette / AFP)